Bengaluru: BBMP considers Rs 100 Garbage Tax, sparks concerns among residents

Residents of Bengaluru might soon find an additional charge in their bills as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contemplates imposing a solid waste service fee of Rs 100 per household per month. This move comes as the city grapples with managing its waste effectively while ensuring sustainable practices.

The proposal, submitted by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company Limited (BSWML) to the state government, aims to address the mounting challenge of garbage disposal in the city. Drawing inspiration from similar systems implemented in other major cities across the country, the proposal seeks to streamline waste management efforts in Bengaluru.



Initially, there were discussions about including the solid waste service charge in the electricity bill. However, concerns arose regarding the effectiveness of this approach, particularly with many residents benefiting from schemes like Griha Jyoti Yojana. Consequently, it has been decided to integrate the service charge with property tax collections.

The decision to levy a service fee, although permitted to be up to Rs 200 per month for residential buildings under the Solid Waste Management Rule 2016, has been set at Rs 100 per month. This move aims to ensure that the burden on residents remains manageable while still providing adequate funds for waste management initiatives.

If implemented, the solid waste service fee will be collected alongside property tax payments, with the collected funds being channelled to BBMP and BSWML for efficient garbage disposal operations. To determine the scale of implementation, a survey will be conducted to assess the number of households and buildings in the city.



The establishment of the Solid Waste Management Company in partnership with the state government and BBMP underscores the commitment to address the city's waste management challenges. With the recent transition of garbage collection and disposal responsibilities to the company, the imposition of a service charge becomes essential to sustain effective waste management practices.

While concerns may arise regarding the additional financial burden on residents, the proposed service fee aims to strike a balance between ensuring adequate funding for waste management initiatives and minimizing the impact on households.

