Bengaluru: What started as a routine cleaning operation at a residential apartment complex in Southeast Bengaluru turned eerie when skeletal remains, including suspected skull fragments, were unearthed from a percolation pit. The shocking discovery has left residents of Industrial Layout, Begur, deeply unsettled and triggered a police investigation.

Bones found during stormwater pit cleaning

Labourers working to fix clogged percolation pits in the apartment complex were stunned when they stumbled upon skeletal remains buried in the mud. The bones were found in one of the 16 pits located around the residential premises, near the parking area. The discovery prompted immediate reporting to the local Resident Welfare Association (RWA), which then contacted the police.

Human or animal? Forensic tests underway

Police officials said that the skeletal remains, which appear to include fragments of a skull, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the bones are human or animal, and the report is expected within a week.

Locals suspect old burial site beneath apartments

Adding a twist to the mystery, some long-time residents claimed the land may have once served as a burial ground.

“It’s possible the remains surfaced from that old site,” a senior police officer noted, adding that the investigation team is treating the claim cautiously until forensic results are in.

Complex houses 45 flats; recently flagged by civic body

The apartment complex, home to around 45 families for the past decade, had recently come under scrutiny from civic authorities due to non-functional stormwater management systems. The RWA initiated a cleanup of all percolation pits following official notices, which inadvertently led to the shocking discovery.

Residents rattled, probe underway

The incident has caused anxiety among residents.

“Some pits were clogged and not draining properly. That’s why we started a full-scale cleanup,” said the association president.

The Begur Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and await forensic confirmation before proceeding further.