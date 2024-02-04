Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court

    The High Court issued notice to Santosh Rao in the Soujanya rape-murder case following a CBI plea to overturn his controversial acquittal by a special court. The case, dating back to 2012, gained attention after Rao's unexpected acquittal, triggering protests and a PIL for reinvestigation. The High Court's intervention brings hope for justice in this high-profile case.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to Santosh Rao, the accused in the Soujanya rape-murder case, following a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI is seeking to overturn the acquittal of Rao by a special (children) court in connection with the heinous crime.

    The special CBI court controversially acquitted Santosh Rao on June 16, 2023, in a decision that raised eyebrows. Justices Srinivas Harish Kumar and Vijayakumar A. have now filed an appeal on behalf of the CBI, challenging this acquittal. The Division Bench, led by Justice Patil, is conducting an inquiry into the matter.

    CBI appeals to Karnataka HC against order in Dharmasthala Soujanya case, alleges Santosh Rao as rapist

    The case dates back to 2012 when a student from SDM College in Ujire, Dakshina Kannada district, fell victim to a brutal rape and murder. The initial investigation was conducted by the Belthangadi police station, which later handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Subsequently, on November 6, 2013, the government ordered a CBI probe into the matter. The investigative authorities identified Santosh Rao, a native of Karkala, as the prime accused.

    Karnataka HC rejects petition for fresh probe in Soujanya murder and rape case

    However, despite the identification, the CBI special court stunned many by acquitting Rao on July 16, 2023. This decision triggered widespread protests from various organizations and political parties, demanding a reinvestigation into the case. As a result, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court, urging the government to order a thorough reinvestigation.

    It is crucial to note that in such cases, the government, the original complainant, or the victim's family reserves the right to appeal against the trial court's order acquitting the accused.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 1:59 PM IST
