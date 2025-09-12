A canter truck plowed into a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Holenarasipura, Hassan district, resulting in a horrific tragedy. Six people died at the scene, and over 20 were injured. The driver's negligence is suspected to be the cause.

Hassan (Karnataka): In a fatal accident in Holenarasipura Taluk, at least six people were killed and many injured after a goods truck rammed into a Ganesh Visarjan procession. Five people were pronounced dead at the scene and one at the hospital. More than twenty others were injured, with some reported to be in critical condition. The incident occurred during the festivities when the truck, traveling from Hassan toward Holenarasipura, lost control while attempting to avoid a biker who suddenly crossed the road. The vehicle then rammed into the procession, turning the joyous occasion into a scene of devastation. Police and ambulance teams promptly arrived, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that speeding and negligence on the part of the driver may have caused the accident.

Alleged Police Negligence

Former minister and current MLA HD Revanna, who visited the site, criticised the police for failing to secure the procession route. He stated that barricades should have been placed along the path and alleged that no police personnel were present during the event. “This accident, which injured 25 people, could have been prevented with proper safety measures,” he said, urging the Superintendent of Police to take the matter seriously. Revanna also demanded government compensation of Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh for each family of the deceased. He claimed that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol and called for strict action against both the driver and the vehicle’s owner to ensure justice for the victims. The horrific accident has cast a pall over Hassan, leaving residents mourning the loss of lives during what should have been a joyous celebration.