Karnataka has recorded a significant decline in groundwater use in 2025. Good rainfall and government-led water conservation projects have improved groundwater levels, with 11 taluks showing better status. Efforts continue to maintain sustainable water management.

Karnataka has received a major boost in water management, with the state successfully reducing its groundwater usage. According to the 2025 Groundwater Assessment Report, this improvement is attributed to good rainfall last year and the government’s strong push for water conservation projects. The report, released at Vikasa Soudha, highlights the impact of government policies as well as active public participation in saving water.

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The findings show that last year’s strong monsoon significantly replenished underground water resources. Along with the government’s water-saving initiatives, this has led to a measurable reduction in groundwater extraction across the state.

Significant Increase in Water Conservation Projects

The number of water conservation projects increased substantially in just one year, rising from 3,15,284 works to 3,94,060. The report credits this surge to the combined efforts of government initiatives and community involvement.

At the same time, the percentage of groundwater being extracted has declined. In 2024, usage stood at 68.44 per cent, but it has now fallen to 66.49 per cent in 2025. Currently, Karnataka is using only about 66.5 per cent of its total annual groundwater capacity.

The annual groundwater recharge capacity has also improved, reaching 19.28 billion cubic metres (BCM), which is a key highlight of the report.

11 Taluks Show Improved Groundwater Status

The report also shows improvement at the taluk level. A total of 11 taluks have seen their groundwater status improve. For example, Chamarajanagar taluk has moved from the ‘over-exploited’ category to ‘critical’.

Six other taluks—Athani, Channapatna, Molakalmuru, Ranebennur, Savanur, and Shiggaon—have progressed from ‘semi-critical’ to ‘safe’ zones. This demonstrates that water conservation efforts are yielding tangible results.

Continuing Progress in Water Management

Overall, Karnataka has made significant strides in managing its groundwater resources. The report emphasises the need to continue implementing additional water-saving projects to maintain and further enhance this positive trend.