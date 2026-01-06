Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is set to become the longest-serving Chief Minister, equalling Devaraj Urs’s record of 2,792 days on January 6 and breaking it the next day.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on the verge of making history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state. On Tuesday, January 6, he equalled the record set by the late Devaraj Urs, and by the following day, he is set to surpass it.

Breaking Devaraj Urs’s Record

Siddaramaiah completed 2,792 days as Chief Minister on January 6, matching the tenure of Devaraj Urs. Urs first assumed office on March 20, 1972, serving until December 31, 1977 (5 years and 286 days). He returned for a second term from February 28, 1978, to January 12, 1980 (1 year and 318 days), totaling 2,792 days.

After more than four decades, Siddaramaiah matched this record today and is se to surpass the same on Wednesday, creating a new milestone in Karnataka’s political history.

Siddaramaiah’s Journey to the Record

Siddaramaiah first became Chief Minister on May 13, 2013, serving until May 17, 2018, for 5 years and 4 days (1,829 days). He returned for a second term on May 20, 2023, completing 963 days in office so far.

With this, Siddaramaiah will reach 2,792 total days, equalling Devaraj Urs’s record. He also holds the distinction of being the most prolific budget presenter in Karnataka, having tabled 16 budgets to date.

Celebration Plans

No official celebration has been planned for January 6. Instead, the state government is considering a grand celebration on February 16, marking 1,000 days of Siddaramaiah’s second-term government, under the theme ‘Government of a Thousand Days’.

Siddaramaiah’s supporters across Karnataka are preparing to celebrate the historic moment. Flex banners have appeared on major streets, and a unique ‘country chicken feast’ will be organized by Yuva AHINDA in Bhaktanapalya, Nelamangala.

The feast will feature country chicken sambar, mudde, kalu gojju, rice, pulav, and sweets, as shared by Legislative Council member B.K. Hariprasad.

Milestones of a Record-Breaking Tenure