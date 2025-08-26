BJP leader R Ashoka accused the Siddaramaiah government of insulting Hindu traditions by allowing Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysore Dasara 2025, calling it an attack on Hindu faith.

Koppal: Karnataka Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA R Ashoka on Monday criticised the Siddaramaiah-led state government, alleging that the Chief Minister had insulted Hindu traditions by allowing writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysore Dasara festival 2025.

‘Tipu Mentality’ Allegation Against CM

Addressing reporters, the BJP leader accused the Congress government of "tarnishing the Hindu religion" and described Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as having a "Tipu mentality".

Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP MLA said, “Dussehra is a festival of Hindus. In Islam, idol worship is forbidden. If Banu Mushtaq does this, her religion will be opposed...Why should those who oppose Hindus worship Chamundeshwari? The Siddaramaiah government is tarnishing our religion. They are trying to tarnish it in a way. Siddaramaiah has a Tipu mentality.”

Banu Mushtaq’s International Recognition

Banu Mushtaq, an Indian writer and women's rights activist, recently won the International Booker Prize for her short story anthology Heart Lamp in 2025. The collection, originally written in Kannada and translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, became the first short story collection and first Kannada-language book to win the award. Both Mushtaq and Bhasthi were honoured with the prize in London earlier this year.

BJP Links Issue to Dharmasthala Case

Further criticising the government, Ashoka referred to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, alleging a larger conspiracy against Hindu temples.

On Saturday, the Belthangady Court sent the complainant in the Dharmasthala case to 10 days of Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody. The SIT is investigating the matter related to alleged incidents of mass murder, mass rape, and mass burial in Dharmasthala town.

"They (State Govt) made a fool out of themselves on the issue of Dharmasthala. This is a foolish government...There is a big conspiracy behind this. Hindu temples are their target. They do not go after churches and mosques. This is why a big gang is working. Mask man, Ananya Bhat are all characters, the Government is behind the person wearing the mask," the BJP leader said.