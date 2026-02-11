In the Siddapur murder case, Vasanth’s wife reveals shocking details about the incident involving astrologer Kamalakar Bhat and Suchitra Naik, claiming her husband was killed despite having no connection to the dispute. Investigation is ongoing.

In a shocking development that has further intensified the controversy surrounding astrologer Kamalakar Bhat and Suchitra Naik, the wife of the deceased, Vasanth, has come forward with serious allegations regarding the incident that claimed her husband’s life. Speaking to the media, she gave a detailed and emotional account of what allegedly transpired on the day of the murder.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vasanth, the brother of Suchitra’s husband Mahesh, reportedly had no direct connection to the dispute. However, he tragically became an unintended victim of the unfolding events. According to his wife, the entire sequence of violence took place within a matter of minutes, leaving the family shattered.

Allegations Against Suchitra Naik

Vasanth’s wife made serious allegations regarding Suchitra Naik’s past conduct. She claimed that Suchitra had previously engaged in inappropriate relationships for as little as ₹300–400. She further alleged that Suchitra’s behaviour changed after she met millionaire Kamalakar Bhat.

She also stated that Suchitra’s husband, Mahesh, was unable to tolerate the alleged harassment and had been living separately in Bengaluru. According to her, there was no close relationship between their family and Mahesh. In fact, she claimed they had never even seen Suchitra’s daughter since her birth.

Daughter Sought Shelter For The First Time

According to Vasanth’s wife, the turning point came when Suchitra’s daughter allegedly messaged her father, Mahesh, informing him about the alleged torture by Kamalakar Bhat and her mother’s unusual behaviour. Mahesh, who was in Bengaluru at the time, reportedly agreed to take her with him, as she had expressed fear and said she could no longer stay there.

Mahesh then contacted Vasanth and requested him to bring the girl home and provide her shelter. Vasanth’s wife said they had minimal contact with Mahesh prior to this incident and had never met his daughter earlier.

“That was the first time she came to our house. That was the first time she called me ‘aunt’,” she said.

Attack Allegedly Took Place Within Minutes

Recounting the incident, she said that shortly after the girl arrived, her husband returned home from the garden. Within minutes, four individuals, including Suchitra, allegedly arrived at their house.

“They entered the house wearing their shoes. My husband told them, ‘Why come inside? Let us sit here and talk,’” she recalled.

According to her, everything happened within five to six minutes. She alleged that the intruders attacked Vasanth and stabbed him to death.

She added that she did not initially see Kamalakar Bhat at the scene and therefore could not confirm his presence. However, she claimed that Suchitra’s daughter later told her that Kamalakar had accompanied Suchitra to the house and was standing there.

Family Devastated, Seeks Justice

Vasanth’s wife broke down while speaking about the family’s financial condition. “This house itself has loans worth lakhs of rupees. My husband was the sole breadwinner,” she said.

Demanding strict action, she added, “They should never see the light of day. They must be punished severely.”

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, particularly as Vasanth was allegedly not directly involved in the original dispute. The death of an unrelated individual under such circumstances has added to the gravity of the case. Further investigation is underway.