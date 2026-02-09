A purported audio clip allegedly featuring astrologer Kamalakar Bhat in a heated argument with a former partner has gone viral on social media, adding a new dimension to the ongoing controversy surrounding him.

In the recording, which investigators are yet to officially authenticate, Bhat is heard confronting his former lover after beginning a relationship with Suchitra, asserting that he intends to spend his life only with her.

He is heard making disparaging remarks, allegedly saying that Suchitra is not a “daily wage earner” who would stay with him for a few days, and claiming familiarity with her lifestyle and possessions, before warning his former partner against making further allegations.

Authorities have said the clip is being examined as part of the investigation, while cautioning that all claims remain subject to verification.