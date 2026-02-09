- Home
A viral audio clip has surfaced in the Siddapur murder case involving astrologer Kamalakar Bhat, suggesting alleged multiple relationships prior to his connection with Suchitra. Authorities are investigating the recordings.
Astrologer Faces Serious Allegations Amid Murder Probe
Fresh details have emerged in the case involving astrologer Guruji Kamalakar Bhat, a familiar face to television audiences across Karnataka for his early-morning astrology programmes.
Police sources claim that Suchitra was not the only woman allegedly involved with Bhat. Investigations have reportedly revealed that he had relationships with several women across Bengaluru, Sirsi and Sagar prior to this case. Officials have further stated that women from different communities were among those allegedly involved. Authorities continue to probe the matter, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.
Astrologer’s Private Life Under Scrutiny
The private life of astrologer Kamalakar Bhat, the prime accused in the murder of Avarekoppa Vasantha Naik from Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district, is coming under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.
Police sources claim that audio clips recovered during the probe suggest Bhat allegedly had illicit relationships with multiple women, going beyond his reported involvement with Suchitra, the wife of the deceased man’s brother, and including women from different backgrounds, including a Muslim woman.
Officials have stated that these materials are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as the case develops.
Viral Audio Clip Sparks Fresh Controversy
A purported audio clip allegedly featuring astrologer Kamalakar Bhat in a heated argument with a former partner has gone viral on social media, adding a new dimension to the ongoing controversy surrounding him.
In the recording, which investigators are yet to officially authenticate, Bhat is heard confronting his former lover after beginning a relationship with Suchitra, asserting that he intends to spend his life only with her.
He is heard making disparaging remarks, allegedly saying that Suchitra is not a “daily wage earner” who would stay with him for a few days, and claiming familiarity with her lifestyle and possessions, before warning his former partner against making further allegations.
Authorities have said the clip is being examined as part of the investigation, while cautioning that all claims remain subject to verification.
Alleged Fallout Of A Nine-Year Relationship
According to information emerging during the investigation, Kamalakar Bhat, the accused, was reportedly in a relationship with a woman from Sagar for nearly nine years before Suchitra entered his life.
Sources claim that after beginning his relationship with Suchitra, he gradually distanced himself from his former partner, though the woman continued to contact him frequently.
When Suchitra allegedly became aware of these calls, she is said to have confronted Bhat, following which he reportedly sent a voice message to the woman from Sagar in Suchitra’s presence, firmly asking her not to contact him again.
The audio clip, now circulating, is said to indicate that Bhat severed the earlier relationship at Suchitra’s insistence, though officials maintain that all such claims are subject to verification as the probe continues.
Alleged Pattern Of Multiple Relationships Under Probe
Investigators say Kamalakar Bhat’s alleged relationships were not limited to Suchitra or a woman from Sagar, with sources claiming that he had been involved with multiple women across different places, including Sirsi and Bengaluru, prior to the incident under investigation.
Police sources further allege that his relationships followed a recurring pattern of moving on from one person to another, details of which are now emerging during the murder probe.
