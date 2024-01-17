Shocking! Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction

In a harrowing incident on a Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight, a male passenger found himself trapped inside the airplane's toilet for nearly 100 minutes as the door lock allegedly malfunctioned. The incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), leaving the passenger in a state of shock. The details of the passenger remain unknown, and SpiceJet is yet to provide an official comment on the matter.

The incident unfolded on Flight SG-268, which had taken off from Mumbai airport at 2 am on Tuesday. Originally scheduled for departure at 10.55 pm on Monday, the flight's departure was delayed.

According to a TOI report quoting KIA sources, the passenger, seated in 14D, entered the toilet shortly after takeoff when the seatbelt signs were turned off. Unfortunately, he became trapped inside as the toilet door malfunctioned, leaving him stranded throughout the flight.

The ground staff at KIA became aware of the situation when the passenger's frantic calls for help reached them. The cabin crew, too, attempted to open the door from the outside without success. Realizing the severity of the situation mid-air, one of the air hostesses wrote a note on brown paper, assuring the passenger that they were doing their best to resolve the issue. The note advised the trapped passenger to remain calm, close the commode lid, sit on it, and secure himself, with the reassurance that an engineer would assist upon landing.

The flight touched down at 3.42 am on Tuesday, and engineers promptly boarded the plane. After a two-hour ordeal, during which the passenger endured claustrophobia and anxiety, the engineers successfully broke open the toilet door and rescued the traumatized individual. The passenger was promptly taken for first aid to address any physical or psychological distress resulting from the incident.