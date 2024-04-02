Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Man brutally attacked with iron rod in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH viral video

    A shocking incident of brutal assault captured on video in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar has sparked outrage. Shared on Instagram, the footage shows a victim being attacked with a steel rod in broad daylight. Despite the viral video, no formal complaint has been lodged, leaving the victim's identity unknown. Police are now investigating the incident.

    SHOCKING! Man brutally attacked with iron rod in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH viral video vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Over the past few years, Bengaluru has witnessed a worrying increase in criminal activities, raising serious concerns about the safety of its residents. Amidst this backdrop, a disturbing incident unfolded in broad daylight on the ring road of Kalyan Nagar, sending shockwaves through the community.

    The incident occurred on the 31st of last month and has since garnered significant attention after a video capturing the brutal attack surfaced on social media. The footage, recorded from the dashboard of a passing vehicle, depicts a horrifying scene where an individual is mercilessly assaulted with a steel rod while the attacker calmly walks away from the scene.

    Bengaluru road rage: Woman chased over alleged indicator dispute in Koramangala, accused in custody (WATCH)

    The video was shared on Instagram by a user going by the handle @_cavalier_fantome, who described the incident as deeply unsettling. The user, who was present at the scene during their drive near Kalyan Nagar, expressed profound shock and concern over the brazenness of the violence witnessed.

    Bengaluru shocker! Woman alleges man groped her near house, recounts harrowing experience

    Despite the graphic nature of the video and the widespread outrage it has sparked, no formal complaint has been registered with the authorities regarding the incident. As a result, the identity of the victim remains unknown, and no case has been filed with the police.

    Following the video's viral spread on social media, the police have initiated efforts to gather more information about the incident's exact location and circumstances. 

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    From pleasant city to parched, Bengaluru water crisis hits historic highs vkp

    From pleasant city to parched, Bengaluru water crisis hits historic highs

    Karnataka ranks No 2 in GST collection in India with 26% increase from 2023, Maharashtra leads vkp

    Karnataka ranks No 2 in GST collection in India with 26% increase from 2023, Maharashtra leads

    Chikkamagaluru: Jakkanakki villagers boycott Lok Sabha elections 2024, complain to Election Comission over lack of basic amenities vkp

    Why are villagers of Chikkamagaluru’s Jakkanakki boycotting 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

    Bengaluru: Woman receives parcel, gets defrauded of Rs 56k through mobile banking scam vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman receives parcel, gets defrauded of Rs 56k through mobile banking scam

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on April 2: Here's how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 2: Here's how much it costs in your city

    How to Get More Followers on TikTok

    How to Get More Followers on TikTok

    Iran warns retaliation after Israeli strike on consulate in Syria; protesters burn Israel, US flags (WATCH) snt

    Iran warns retaliation after Israeli strike on consulate in Syria; protesters burn Israel, US flags (WATCH)

    Rihanna SEXY photos: Singer flaunts her HOT body in BOLD transparent lingerie for her brand 'Savage X Fenty' ad campaign RBA

    Rihanna SEXY photos: Singer flaunts her HOT body in BOLD transparent lingerie for brand 'Savage X Fenty' ad

    Score Big: Expert Tips and Tricks for IPL Season Triumph

    Score Big: Expert Tips and Tricks for IPL Season Triumph

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon