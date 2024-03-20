Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru shocker! Woman alleges man groped her near house, recounts harrowing experience

    A woman in Bengaluru took to X to recount an incident where she was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in the city on Monday night. In her post, she also shared a video of the man, who can be seen hiding his face.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 8:42 PM IST

    A Bengaluru woman has alleged that she was groped by a man near her house on Tuesday night. In an X post, the lady released a video of the man she claims molested her as she entered her home.

    “Last night in #NammaBengaluru a friend of mine dropped me near my house and as I was about to open the gate, this man came and groped me from behind and started running. I called my friend and asked him to stop him before he rode away,” she wrote.

    She further wrote: "To everyone asking why did I leave him? I did not, I have filed a complaint against him and he has accepted what he did in front of cops. The reason behind posting this is spreading awareness and how there are loopholes in the Constitution that would anyway get him out."

    In the video recorded by the woman, the man is seen covering his face from the camera. The woman alleged that the man admitted to assaulting her. 

    She said that when her friend got hold of him, they called the police. The man was then taken to the police station. However, the woman said the man was released as she did not press charges against him.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 8:42 PM IST
