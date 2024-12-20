WhatsApp introduces New Year features: Video effects, special stickers and more

Celebrate New Year's with WhatsApp's limited-edition stickers, festive call filters, and animated reactions! Available from December 20th to January 3rd. Update now and spread the cheer!

With a new set of stickers and responses, WhatsApp is starting the new year festivities a bit sooner. You may use them to send wishes to your loved ones over the course of the next weeks. With this week's update, all users will have access to the limited-edition features, which will be accessible from December 20 to January 3.

With this upgrade, WhatsApp appears to address the user's need for a unique set of alternatives for wishing folks a happy new year. 1. Filters for festive calling

Over the course of the following week, you may add unique filters and effects to WhatsApp video calls. According to WhatsApp, these calling features include backdrop filters and New Year's celebration effects.

WhatsApp has made it simple to greet your friends and family a happy new year by adding a new NYE sticker collection and avatar stickers. 3.New Year's Eve animation reactions

When WhatsApp users respond to messages with the festive emojis, the other user may view the message in an animated format, making it interactive.

Update to the most recent version of WhatsApp from the App Store for iOS devices and the Play Store for Android users to take use of all these features for the next two weeks.

WhatsApp introduces dialler An in-app dialler for iPhone users is one of the new features WhatsApp is developing for 2025. If you have a dialler, you may use the messaging app to make a call to someone, who probably has a WhatsApp account as well. Although some may wonder why such a feature is necessary, it is clear that the Meta-owned platform aims to serve as a one-stop shop for all of your requirements, including phone calls. Using the WhatsApp dialler has only one major drawback: you are totally bound into the messaging app's environment, thus every call you make will be a WhatsApp call.

