WhatsApp introduces New Year features: Video effects, special stickers and more

Celebrate New Year's with WhatsApp's limited-edition stickers, festive call filters, and animated reactions!  Available from December 20th to January 3rd. Update now and spread the cheer!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

With a new set of stickers and responses, WhatsApp is starting the new year festivities a bit sooner. You may use them to send wishes to your loved ones over the course of the next weeks. With this week's update, all users will have access to the limited-edition features, which will be accessible from December 20 to January 3.

Also Read | YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

article_image2

With this upgrade, WhatsApp appears to address the user's need for a unique set of alternatives for wishing folks a happy new year.

1. Filters for festive calling 
Over the course of the following week, you may add unique filters and effects to WhatsApp video calls. According to WhatsApp, these calling features include backdrop filters and New Year's celebration effects.

Also Read | Wrong UPI transaction? Follow THESE steps to get your money back in 48 hours

2. Additional New Year's stickers
WhatsApp has made it simple to greet your friends and family a happy new year by adding a new NYE sticker collection and avatar stickers.

3.New Year's Eve animation reactions 
When WhatsApp users respond to messages with the festive emojis, the other user may view the message in an animated format, making it interactive.

article_image3

Update to the most recent version of WhatsApp from the App Store for iOS devices and the Play Store for Android users to take use of all these features for the next two weeks.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in THESE cities; Is your place on the list?

article_image4

WhatsApp introduces dialler

An in-app dialler for iPhone users is one of the new features WhatsApp is developing for 2025. If you have a dialler, you may use the messaging app to make a call to someone, who probably has a WhatsApp account as well.

Also Read | OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7, 2025: 5 reasons why you should wait for it

Although some may wonder why such a feature is necessary, it is clear that the Meta-owned platform aims to serve as a one-stop shop for all of your requirements, including phone calls. Using the WhatsApp dialler has only one major drawback: you are totally bound into the messaging app's environment, thus every call you make will be a WhatsApp call.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

SHOCKING Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company gcw

SHOCKING! Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company

Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report gcw

Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report

Meta CEO Mark zuckerberg spotted wearing worlds thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore know about Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra watch gwc

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing world’s thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore (WATCH)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Recent Stories

Kajol twins with sunset; drops gorgeous photos in happy yellow suit [PHOTOS] ATG

Kajol twins with sunset; drops gorgeous photos in happy yellow suit [PHOTOS]

Out of fuel here is how to order online for emergencies gcw

Out of fuel? Here’s how to order online for emergencies

Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, other cast salary

Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju, other cast salary OUT

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma; 5 players potentially playing last season ATG

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Rohit; 5 players potentially playing last season

Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW anr

Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon