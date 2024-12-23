WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list?

WhatsApp will end support for over 20 Android phones running Android KitKat or older on January 1, 2025. This includes devices from Samsung, Motorola, HTC, LG, and Sony. Users are advised to back up their chats and consider upgrading to a newer device.

WhatsApp, Meta’s free-to-use instant messaging and calling platform, is a staple for almost every Android smartphone user worldwide. But as WhatsApp's capabilities continue to expand, the minimal requirements to use the software are also upgraded, and certain older handsets will no longer be able to access it permanently.

A December 20 report by HDblog claims that on January 1, the first day of the new year, WhatsApp would no longer be available for more than 20 distinct Android handsets. This is particularly valid for gadgets that are still running Android KitKat or a previous version of the operating system.

In addition to WhatsApp, there's a greater chance that Facebook and Instagram, two other Meta applications, could soon stop functioning on these smartphones. It's interesting to note that several of the devices on this list are from companies like HTC and LG that have long since ceased producing smartphones.

Please take note that any gadget that is scheduled to lose WhatsApp service is over ten years old. As a result, WhatsApp will still work properly even if your Android smartphone is five or six years old. To make it simple to restore all of your WhatsApp conversations to a new smartphone, we advise backing up all of your conversations to a Google account if you own one of the handsets listed below.

Here's the list of gadgets:

Samsung Galaxy S3

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

Samsung Galaxy Ace 3

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Moto G (1st Gen)

Motorola Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC One X

HTC One X+

HTC Desire 500

HTC Desire 601

HTC Optimus G

HTC Nexus 4

LG G2 Mini

LG L90

Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia SP

Sony Xperia T

Sony Xperia V

Not only Android phones, WhatsApp will also end support for iPhones running iOS 15.1 or older versions.So if you are using the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, you should upgrade it as soon as you can to be able to use WhatsApp. Unlike Android users, iPhone users will have time to upgrade till May 5, 2025.

