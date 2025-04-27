synopsis

Several people were injured after a viewers' gallery collapsed during a kabaddi match at Mallanayakana Katte village in Mandya district. The injured have been admitted to hospitals, and further updates are awaited.

The incident occurred when a large number of spectators had gathered to watch the match.

Further updates are awaited.

