Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister Ramachandra Gowda passed away at 88 in Bengaluru after battling age-related ailments. A pioneer of the BJP in Karnataka, he served as a five-time MLC and Medical Education Minister before retiring from active politics in 2018.

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister Ramachandra Gowda passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88 after battling age-related ailments. He was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Jindal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Regarded as one of the pioneers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, Gowda played a significant role in strengthening the party's organisational base in the state. Leaders across the political spectrum, party workers and supporters paid tribute to the veteran leader, remembering his decades of public service and his reputation as a principled and soft-spoken politician.

From RSS Volunteer to Senior BJP Leader

Ramachandra Gowda devoted much of his life to public service and was among the key leaders who helped build the BJP in Karnataka.

He began his public life in 1953 by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he served as a dedicated volunteer for several decades. He entered active politics in the 1970s and became the first corporator from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's predecessor, to be elected to the then Bengaluru City Corporation (BBC).

Gowda went on to serve as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) five times, a rare achievement in Karnataka politics.

Served as Medical Education Minister

Gowda served as the Medical Education Minister in the JD(S)-BJP coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy and later continued in the BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa.

In 2010, he resigned from the Cabinet after his name surfaced in a controversy related to recruitment at a medical college. The Karnataka High Court later cleared him of all allegations in the case. He retired from active politics in 2018 because of advancing age.

Final Rites to Be Held in Kamakshipalya

Ramachandra Gowda's final rites will be performed on Tuesday evening.

According to family members, the funeral procession will begin from his residence at 4 pm, and the cremation will take place at around 5.30 pm at his property in Kamakshipalya with full religious rites.

Leaders Pay Tribute

Following the news of his demise, several political leaders visited to pay their final respects, including senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy Condole His Demise

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed grief over the veteran leader's passing.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said: "I paid my last respects to senior leader and former Minister Shri Ramachandra Gowda by offering floral tributes and conveyed my condolences to his family. The passing of this rare politician, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, is a matter of profound sorrow. May God grant eternal peace to the departed leader."