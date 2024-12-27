Sandalwood actor Charith Balappa, known for 'Muddulakshmi' serial, arrested over sexual assault allegations

Sandalwood actor Charith Balappa, known for Muddulakshmi, was arrested by RR Nagar police over sexual assault allegations from a female friend. The victim accuses him of coercion, harassment, and extortion. Balappa, with a history of legal issues, remains in custody as investigations continue.

Bengaluru: Popular television actor Charith Balappa, known for his roles in Kannada serials like Muddulakshmi, was arrested by the RR Nagar police on charges of sexual assault. Balappa, who has also acted in several Telugu serials, is accused of assaulting a woman he had known for some time.

The victim, a young woman, has accused Charith Balappa of coercing her into physical contact after claiming to be in love with her. In a shocking revelation, she further alleges that Charith broke into the house where she was staying, accompanied by associates, and harassed her.

Balappa is also accused of demanding money from the victim, threatening to release her private photos and videos if she failed to comply with his demands. The victim has filed a formal complaint, accusing the actor of sexual assault, physical abuse, and death threats.

In addition to the current charges, Charith Balappa has a history of legal issues. His ex-wife, Manjushree, had filed a complaint last year, claiming she was threatened after sending a notice for compensation money as per a court order. The matter had been reported to the Sarjapur police station last June, where an NCR was filed in connection with the issue.

As the investigation continues, Charith Balappa remains in police custody, and further legal proceedings are expected. The case has sent shockwaves through the Sandalwood industry, with many expressing their shock and disbelief over the allegations. 

The police are continuing their probe into the matter, and more details are likely to emerge in the coming days.

