Brahmin leaders have announced peaceful statewide protests in Karnataka after students were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janeu) during the CET exam. An FIR has been filed, and the issue has sparked widespread outrage.

Bengaluru: The President of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha, Raghunath, on Saturday demanded strict action against those who have reportedly made students remove the sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre.

Speaking to ANI, Raghunath said, “The government should take strict action against those who have removed the sacred thread of students. So this is an attack on the Brahmin community, and this should not happen because Brahmins also have equal status as per the Constitution of India, and Brahmins should not be targeted. ”

He further added, “We have met the Chief Minister and requested him to take action against the guilty officials who removed Janeu and suspend them. Yesterday, the Education Minister expressed regret over this, and the students who walked out of the examination have again apologised to us.”

Raghunath said they have met the Chief Minister and requested him to take action against the guilty officials and suspend them.

"CET has apologised to us, which has brought us peace. However, the removal of Janeu while writing the examination has caused a lot of anger among the Brahmin community. No matter how much we have appeased them, the leaders of our community have insisted that they will protest district-wise. Therefore, they are preparing to protest peacefully in district-wise centres. The removal of Janeu has caused a lot of pain," Raghunath said.

He also said that the leaders of the community have insisted that they will protest district-wise, as it caused a lot of pain to the Brahmins.

"Brahmin students were checked during the CET exam in Shimoga and Bidar and were removed from the exam hall. Therefore, we condemn this incident. There will be protests in the entire state regarding this, and there is outrage in society regarding this incident," he further said.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the incident and said, “... This incident has brought Congress' and Karnataka government's mentality to the fore... This is being done in every area of the INDI Alliance... From Kolkata to Karnataka, Hindus are either being killed or they are being cancelled. Being a Hindu is a crime in Kolkata, and looking like a Hindu is a crime in Karnataka. This incident is an introduction to the mentality of Congress and the INDI Alliance...”

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the CET exam conducting officer at Adichunchanagiri School in Sharavathinagara in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, following a controversy over reports that students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janeu), police said on Friday.

According to officials, the FIR has been filed under sections 115(2), 299, 351(1), and 352, read with section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by Nataraj Bhagavath.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances under which students were allegedly instructed to remove religious symbols.