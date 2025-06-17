A Tibetan man's video speaking fluent Kannada has gone viral. He humorously claims, “After drinking Cauvery water, Kannada comes automatically.” His fluency and respect for the local language won praise across social media.

Bengaluru: A Tibetan man has gone viral on social media for speaking fluent Kannada — and in doing so, has sparked a debate on language respect and integration. In a video shared by X user @PrishaSargam, the man effortlessly converses in Kannada, drawing praise for his fluency and the underlying message he conveys.

"After drinking Kaveri water, Kannada comes automatically"

In the video, the Tibetan man jokes, “Now there’s no such thing as not knowing Kannada. After drinking Cauvery water, Kannada comes automatically.” He also shares that many Tibetans he knows speak Kannada even better than their native tongue and are respected by locals for making the effort to learn the regional language.

Sparks debate on language learning among migrants

The video caption reads, “After drinking Cauvery water, you speak Kannada automatically. This statement is not true for our fellow North Indians.” It subtly criticises those who live in Bengaluru but refuse to learn Kannada, often justifying their stance by calling Hindi the national language.

Netizens praise Tibetan man's love for Kannada

Social media users have applauded the Tibetan man for his respectful and humorous take. One comment read, “Good point. If Tibetans can learn Kannada, why can't other Indians living in Karnataka? It's about respecting the land that gives them food, water, and shelter.”

Another user wrote, “Wow, this man is great. In one sentence, he understood the heart of Kannadigas.” One Tamil user even shared, “The Nepali guard in my building speaks fluent Kannada, better than me. Most Nepalis in Bengaluru speak Kannada because their jobs depend on it.”

A language lesson for all

The viral video has drawn thousands of views and continues to generate conversation online. Many see the Tibetan man's fluency as a reminder that respect for local culture, especially through language, is both possible and appreciated.