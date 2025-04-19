A CET officer in Karnataka’s Shivamogga faces an FIR after students were allegedly forced to remove their sacred thread (Janeu). The incident triggered public outrage, with officials promising action and sensitivity training for staff.

An FIR has been registered against the CET exam conducting officer at the Aadichunchanagiri Independent PU College in Sharavathinagara, Shivamogga district, Karnataka, following allegations that students were asked to remove their sacred thread (Janeu) before entering the examination hall for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET), police said on Friday.

The complaint, filed by one Nataraj Bhagavath, led to the FIR being lodged under Sections 115(2), 299, 351(1), and 352, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Authorities have begun investigating the circumstances under which students were allegedly compelled to remove religious symbols as part of the frisking process.

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that three second-year PU students were stopped at the gate of the CET centre on April 16. Security personnel reportedly asked them to remove their Janivara (sacred thread). While one student refused and was eventually allowed in with the thread intact, the other two students were allegedly instructed to remove theirs, which staff then reportedly discarded in a dustbin.

The incident sparked outrage among members of the Brahmin community in Shivamogga. Former MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar led a delegation to meet Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde on Thursday, demanding strict disciplinary action against those responsible and assurances that such incidents would not be repeated.





“This is not just a thread—it represents deep religious belief and identity,” Prasanna Kumar said. “The students were humiliated, and their faith disrespected. Such insensitivity in the name of protocol is unacceptable.”

He also alleged that the students were asked to remove Kashi Dara, a sacred wrist thread, as part of the same frisking process.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde responded by assuring the delegation that the matter would be treated seriously. He clarified that staff are instructed to check only for electronic devices like Bluetooth headsets, and any mishandling of religious symbols would be dealt with firmly. He also said that directions had been issued to all exam centres to avoid such incidents in the future.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar called the episode “very unfortunate” and acknowledged that similar complaints had emerged from a CET centre in Bidar. “The issue occurred in two centres—Shivamogga and Bidar. Elsewhere, the exam process was smooth. Nowhere in the instructions was it mentioned that students should remove such sacred items. We respect all religious beliefs and will take necessary action against those who acted without guidance,” he told ANI.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which conducts the CET, has not yet issued an official statement.

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about the need to ensure examination security without infringing upon the religious rights and sentiments of students. Community leaders have called for greater awareness and sensitivity training for examination staff.

