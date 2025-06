Despite a Karnataka High Court order banning bike taxi services, Bengaluru's transport department seized 103 bikes and filed cases against riders for operating illegally, including those disguising services as parcel deliveries.

Bengaluru: Despite a clear High Court directive, the Karnataka Transport Department on Monday took strict action against bike riders offering unauthorised taxi services. Officials seized 103 bikes across various parts of the city and registered cases against all involved riders.

HC prohibits bike taxis post June 15

As per state transport regulations, bike taxis or the use of whiteboard vehicles for commercial transport are not permitted. Although companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido were offering bike taxi services, the High Court recently ruled against such operations, with a ban effective from June 15, 2025.

Following this ruling, transport authorities began enforcement operations on Monday, resulting in the seizure of 103 bikes. Each violator was fined ₹5,000.

Bike parcel services misused

In response to the court order, aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido removed the bike taxi option from their apps and officially discontinued the service. However, many began offering bike parcel services, which are meant only for transporting goods.

On inspection, transport officials discovered that several riders were misusing parcel delivery tags to secretly continue carrying passengers, in clear violation of the order.

Seizure and enforcement summary by RTO

RTO Central: 8 bikes seized, 8 cases filed

RTO West: 16 bikes seized, 16 cases filed

RTO East: 12 bikes seized, 12 cases filed

RTO North: 10 bikes seized, 10 cases filed

RTO South: 10 bikes seized, 10 cases filed

RTO Jnanabharathi: 5 bikes seized, 5 cases filed

ARTO Devanahalli: 5 bikes seized, 5 cases filed

RTO Yelahanka: 4 bikes seized, 4 cases filed

RTO Electronic City: 15 bikes seized, 15 cases filed

RTO KR Puram: 13 bikes seized, 13 cases filed

RTO Chandapura: 5 bikes seized, 5 cases filed

Total: 103 bikes seized and 103 cases filed across Bengaluru.

The Transport Department has vowed to continue enforcement and warned that strict action will be taken against those misusing parcel services to run illegal bike taxis.