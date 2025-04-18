Two Brahmin students were allegedly forced to remove their sacred thread (Janivara) at a CET centre in Shivamogga, sparking outrage. Community leaders demanded action; the DC assured steps to prevent such incidents.

Shivamogga: An incident at the Aadichunchanagiri Independent PU College CET examination centre has stirred controversy and led to public outcry from the Brahmin community after security personnel allegedly forced two students to remove their Janivara (sacred thread) before entering the premises.

According to reports, the incident took place on April 16 when three second-year PU students arrived at the centre to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET). Security staff at the gate reportedly asked the students to remove the Janivara as part of the frisking process. While one student refused and was permitted to enter without removing the thread, the remaining two, who complied with the instructions, were allegedly made to discard the sacred thread, which was then thrown into a dustbin by the staff.

The act has drawn sharp criticism from the Brahmin community in Shivamogga. Former MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar led a delegation of community leaders to meet Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde on Thursday, demanding strict action against the staff involved and assurance that such incidents would not recur.

"This is not just about a thread; it is about religious beliefs and sentiments. The Janivara holds immense spiritual significance. The staff’s behaviour was disrespectful and insensitive,” Prasanna Kumar told the media. “We strongly condemn the act and demand disciplinary action. The students' religious identity must be respected.”

He further added that in addition to the Janivara, the security staff also asked the students to remove Kashi Dara, a sacred wrist thread.

Responding to the delegation, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde assured them that he would take the matter seriously. He said officials have instructed all centres to frisk students only for electronic gadgets like Bluetooth devices. If staff mishandled any religious symbols, he promised to take corrective steps and prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation around the balance between examination security protocols and the protection of religious rights, with community leaders calling for more sensitivity and training for examination staff.