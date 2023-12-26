Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sabarimala strife: Outrage among Kannadigas over deplorable conditions; Calls for urgent action

    The holy grounds of Sabarimala have become a battleground for devotees, particularly those hailing from Karnataka, as they endure severe hardships, including a lack of drinking water, food, and even basic toilet facilities. The dismal conditions have ignited a wave of outrage, prompting Kannadigas to slam Kerala government for its alleged failure to provide essential amenities to the devotees undertaking the sacred pilgrimage.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    The distressing situation unfolded as devotees voiced their grievances, lamenting the absence of drinking water and sustenance despite enduring hunger. The absence of basic toilet facilities added to their woes, compelling the Kannadiga devotees to raise their voices against the perceived neglect by the authorities. Reports indicate that devotees faced not only physical hardships but also alleged mistreatment and harassment by the police, exacerbating an already dire situation. In a fervent plea, the aggrieved devotees urged others not to embark on the pilgrimage to Sabarimala until the dire circumstances were addressed.
    Also Read: Railways to roll out Vande Bharat Sabari Special Trains between Chennai and Kottayam; Check details

    The scathing critique extended to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, with devotees expressing disappointment and calling on the government to rectify the situation. The lack of an organised vehicular traffic system further added to the chaos, with devotees recounting the ordeal of waiting for hours in the scorching sun due to traffic congestion. Despite the tumultuous conditions, a record-breaking 1.2 lakh devotees visited Sabarimala Ayyappa on Sunday, underscoring the unwavering faith of pilgrims even in the face of adversity.
    Also Read: Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees

    However, logistical challenges and the apparent inadequacy of facilities provided by the temple authorities have marred the pilgrimage. The Kerala High Court has intervened in response to reports of devotees enduring nearly 12 hours without food and water on their pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The court directed the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple Board to arrange for essential provisions, including food and water, and instructed the police chief to deploy additional personnel if necessary for crowd control and supervision.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
