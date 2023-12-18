Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees

    The Devaswom Board is preparing to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala. The aim is to provide relief to devotees who are unable to contact their homes due to a lack of network.

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The Devaswom Board is preparing to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala. Devaswom President PS Prashant said that the action is part of providing maximum facilities to the devotees. The service will be in collaboration with BSNL. 

    The free service will be available for a maximum of half an hour per person. The aim is to provide relief to devotees who are unable to contact their homes due to a lack of network. In the first phase, there will be a total of 15 Wi-Fi spots at Nadapanthal, Thirumuttam, Sannidhanam, Malikappuram, Aravana counters in Malikappuram, Maramath complex and hospitals.

    Currently, an optical fiber cable has been installed from Pampa Exchange to Sannidhanam, passing through Neelimala, Appachimedu, Saramkuthi, and Marakutam. This development enables BSNL to rapidly establish the infrastructure for a new Wi-Fi project. The implementation will utilize high-quality ADSL cables. BSNL has already initiated free Wi-Fi services at Q Complexes. This indicates progress in expanding Wi-Fi connectivity in the mentioned areas, enhancing internet accessibility for the public.

    Meanwhile, the officials informed that special facilities have been prepared for women and children at Sopanam who are coming to climb pathinettampadi.

