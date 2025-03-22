user
Karnataka Bandh today over Belagavi bus conductor attack. All you need to know

Pro-Kannada groups have called a 12-hour Karnataka bandh today over the Belagavi bus conductor attack. Transport disruptions, security measures, and political responses shape the statewide protest amid ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka tensions.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

​Karnataka is witnessing a 12-hour statewide bandh today, organized by pro-Kannada groups, to protest the alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not speaking Marathi. The shutdown, led by Kannada Okkoota, is in effect from 6 am to 6 pm. ​

The Karnataka government has implemented extensive security arrangements across the state to ensure peace during the bandh. Police personnel, including home guards and the City Armed Reserve units, have been deployed in various districts as a precautionary measure.

 

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that while the government will protect the state's interests, there is no need for a bandh, urging everyone to maintain peace and follow the law.​

Karnataka Bandh: Impact on services

Transportation: Some auto-rickshaw, cab, and private driver unions have extended support to the bandh, potentially disrupting transport services. However, state-run transport corporations like KSRTC and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are expected to remain operational. ​

Essential Services: Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, ambulances, petrol pumps, and metro services, are functioning normally despite the bandh.

Educational Institutions: Schools and colleges across the state are open. However, the bandh may affect students, especially those appearing for Class 10 exams, due to potential transport disruptions. ​

In February, a KSRTC bus conductor was reportedly attacked by individuals linked to pro-Marathi organizations in Belagavi for not conversing in Marathi. This incident has intensified linguistic tensions between Karnataka and Maharashtra, leading to the current protest. ​

The bandh has received mixed reactions. While some pro-Kannada groups are actively participating, prominent organizations like the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike factions led by T A Narayana Gowda and Praveen Shetty have chosen not to participate. In regions like Hubbali-Dharwad, daily activities continue as usual, with shops open and vehicles plying, indicating that the bandh has not significantly impacted regular life in certain areas. 

The 12-hour bandh reflects ongoing linguistic tensions and highlights the challenges in balancing cultural identities within the state. While the government has ensured that essential services remain unaffected, the mixed response from various organizations and the public suggests a complex socio-political landscape.

