user
user

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Actress breaks silence ahead of IPL 2025

Mahira Sharma has addressed the ongoing rumors about her alleged relationship with cricketer Mohammed Siraj, following months of speculation and media attention ahead of IPL 2025.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Mahira Sharma, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, has recently addressed the rumors about her alleged relationship with cricketer Mohammed Siraj. She took to Instagram to clear the air, writing, "Stop spreading rumours, I'm not dating anyone," putting an end to months of speculation.
 

article_image2

Earlier, Siraj also reacted to the rumors, urging the paparazzi to stop asking about Mahira. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he clarified that the rumors were 'completely untrue and baseless,' and requested that the focus shift away from his personal life. His statement came after media attention intensified.

 


article_image3

While the rumors about Mahira and Siraj began when he allegedly liked her photo on Instagram, the two have not confirmed their relationship. Despite their public appearances and media interest, they continue to keep their personal lives private, leaving fans to speculate further.

ALSO READ: Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's first collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First' released; Check NTI

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s first collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First' released; Check

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi' film to hit theaters on THIS date - Check NTI

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi' film to hit theaters on THIS date – Check

WWE: Cody Rhodes Most Heated Moments Inside the Ring

WWE: Cody Rhodes’ Most Heated Moments Inside the Ring

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 premieres May 4- Watch the trailer SRI

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ season 2 premieres May 4 – Watch the trailer

Blake Lively files motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni's $400M defamation lawsuit SRI

Blake Lively files motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s $400M defamation lawsuit

Recent Stories

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted ddr

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates Durga Arrival Elephant Kalash Sthapana RBA

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 Days, Maa Durga Arrives on Elephant

"They won't be spared": Ajit Pawar vows strict action against attempts to intimidate Muslims, promotes unity dmn

"They won't be spared": Ajit Pawar vows strict action against attempts to intimidate Muslims, promotes unity

Housefull 5 to War 2: John Abraham's 5 upcoming movies details OUT RBA

Housefull 5 to War 2: John Abraham's 5 upcoming movies details OUT

IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata for KKR's opening match, fans celebrate [WATCH] NTI

IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata for KKR's opening match, fans celebrate [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon