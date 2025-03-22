Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Actress breaks silence ahead of IPL 2025

Read Full Gallery

Mahira Sharma has addressed the ongoing rumors about her alleged relationship with cricketer Mohammed Siraj, following months of speculation and media attention ahead of IPL 2025.



Mahira Sharma, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, has recently addressed the rumors about her alleged relationship with cricketer Mohammed Siraj. She took to Instagram to clear the air, writing, "Stop spreading rumours, I'm not dating anyone," putting an end to months of speculation.



Earlier, Siraj also reacted to the rumors, urging the paparazzi to stop asking about Mahira. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he clarified that the rumors were 'completely untrue and baseless,' and requested that the focus shift away from his personal life. His statement came after media attention intensified.

While the rumors about Mahira and Siraj began when he allegedly liked her photo on Instagram, the two have not confirmed their relationship. Despite their public appearances and media interest, they continue to keep their personal lives private, leaving fans to speculate further. ALSO READ: Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them'

