Career

7 best universities to study History in India

Image credits: FREEPIK

Want to study History for undergraduate studies?

Check out these seven of the best universities to study this subject in India. 
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

One of the best universities in India, it is known for its strong faculty and diverse historical perspectives.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

University of Delhi (DU), New Delhi

Offers top-ranked history programmes in colleges like St Stephen’s, Hindu, and Miranda House.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

One of the oldest and most prestigious universities for history studies.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

University of Calcutta, Kolkata

Renowned for its heritage and emphasis on Indian and world history.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi

Offers excellent research opportunities and interdisciplinary approaches.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

It offers some of the best history programmes. 
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Ambedkar University Delhi

One of the best humanities universities offering excellent history programmes.

Image credits: FREEPIK

MEXT: Fully funded Japanese scholarship for Indian students

Tricky IQ Test: 6 Questions Only Sharp Minds Can Solve

7 morning routines of highly successful people

Career Guide: What is Ethical Hacking? Exploring job opportunities