Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Do you want a smartphone that is both affordable and has a good camera? To take beautiful pictures, you don't need to buy a flagship phone. In India, there are several top-notch camera phones that cost less than Rs 15,000.

1. Infinix Note 40X

Along with an 8MP front camera, the Infinix Note 40X has a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 108MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. With a special 108MP mode for more detail, the primary camera produces good daytime photos with balanced colors and a respectable dynamic range.

Other specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD panel

SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM, storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Battery, charging: 5,000mAh battery and 18W charging

2. Poco M7 Pro

The POCO M7 Pro has a 2MP macro camera in addition to a 50MP main camera with OIS. There is a 20MP selfie camera on the front. With strong details, a wide dynamic range, and color-accurate images, the main sensor performs exceptionally well in daytime.

Other specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel

SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

RAM, storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Battery, charging: 5,110mAh battery and 45W charging

3. Realme 14x

The Realme 14x has a 2MP depth sensor in addition to a 50MP main camera. One characteristic that may have set it apart is the absence of an ultra-wide camera. Though there is occasionally noise and tiny details aren't always excellent, the phone takes bright, color-rich pictures in favorable lighting.

Other specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD panel

SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM, storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Battery, charging: 6,000mAh battery and 45W charging

4. Redmi 13

The Redmi 13 has a 2MP depth sensor in addition to its 108MP main camera. Selfies from the 13MP front camera are passable. The 108MP mode improves detail retention, while the camera's rich, punchy colors with high detail and sharpness are produced in daytime.

Other specifications:

Display: 6.69-inch FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD panel

SoC: MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra

RAM, storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Battery, charging: 5,030mAh battery and 33W charging

5. Realme P1

The Realme P1 has a 16MP front camera for selfies and a 50MP main sensor with a 2MP B&W lens. The primary camera takes crisp, detailed pictures with slightly enhanced colors throughout the day.

Other specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel

SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

RAM, storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Battery, charging: 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging

