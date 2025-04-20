Ricky Rai, son of late Muthappa Rai, was shot at near his Bidadi residence in Karnataka. He is stable and undergoing treatment in Bengaluru. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed a police investigation is underway into the incident.

Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that the state police have been directed to investigate the gun attack on Ricky Rai, the son of late businessman and former underworld figure Muthappa Rai.

Rai is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru and has not sustained any life-threatening injuries, said the Parameshwara.

Speaking to media reporters, Parameshwara said, “Information has come in that the incident took place late last night. The concerned police officer has been directed to provide further details.”

He further added, “At present, Ricky Rai has not suffered any serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.”

The reason behind the gun attack is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating, he said.

Earlier in the day, Ricky Rai, son of late gangster and founder of pro-Kannada organisation Jaya Karnataka, Muthappa Rai, was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on Saturday, police said.

Rai was shot near his residence in Bidadi, a town in Karnataka. The incident took place around 1:30 am on Saturday. He has been referred to Bengaluru for treatment, said Ramanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Gowda.

Following the incident, a team of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. More details are awaited.