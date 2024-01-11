Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    The non-selection of Karnataka's tableau for the Republic Day parade has sparked a political debate, with former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take proactive steps rather than blaming the Center.
     

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    In a press statement on Wednesday, Bommai reminisced about his government's efforts in the past, mentioning successful interactions with the Union Defence Minister to secure a slot for Karnataka's tableau. He advised Siddaramaiah to follow suit and not resort to blaming the Center. "It is essential to make efforts rather than leaving it to fate," Bommai emphasized. Bommai responded to Siddaramaiah's disappointment regarding Karnataka's tableau not being selected for the Republic Day parade. 
    Also Read: Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Siddaramaiah, in a press statement, conveyed his disappointment and hinted at discrimination by the central government. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president B.Y. Vijayendra countered Siddaramaiah's stance, stating that the rejection of Karnataka's tableau is not a deliberate act of malice. Vijayendra clarified that the tableau selection process is transparent, and the central government does not harbour any bias against the state. 

    He accused Siddaramaiah and the state government of shedding "crocodile tears" and portraying the central government as adversarial in all matters. The Defence Ministry supported Vijayendra's stance, issuing a clarification on the tableau selection process. The ministry maintains a transparent approach in the selection process, ensuring no discrimination. The ministry has initiated a three-year plan to provide equal opportunities to all states and Union Territories on Republic Day, selecting 16 states for this year. 

    The Defence Ministry's statement outlined that 28 states, including Karnataka, had signed an agreement, and the selection committee chose 16 states transparently. An alternative platform called 'Bharat Parv' at the Red Fort complex from January 23 to 31 has been offered to those states, including Karnataka, that were not selected. This move allows non-selected states to showcase their tableaus and cultural heritage.
    The Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Punjab, Siddaramaiah and Bhagwant Mann respectively, have accused the central BJP government of discrimination for not including their states in the list of selected states and union territories this time.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru horror: Mechanic's criminal syndicate nabbed for kidnapping, killing customers vkp

    Bengaluru horror: Mechanic's criminal syndicate nabbed for kidnapping, killing customers

    Karnataka: Minor girl studying in 9th std gives birth to child at Chikkaballapur vkp

    Karnataka: Minor girl studying in 9th std gives birth to child at Chikkaballapur

    Lok Sabha election 2024: HD Kumaraswamy under pressure to contest from Mandya vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: HD Kumaraswamy under pressure to contest from Mandya

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Sacred soil devotion: Somesh's 30-year ritual awaits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir dream

    Sacred soil devotion: Somesh's 30-year ritual awaits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir dream

    Recent Stories

    Worlds most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank snt

    World's most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report vkp

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration AJR

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration

    In pictures: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah celebrates birthday with Orry, friends and family RKK

    In pictures: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah celebrates birthday with Orry, friends and family

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon