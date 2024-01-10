Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

Just moments after being released from Parappana Agrahara Jail, Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike President Narayana Gowda was arrested for the third time by the Halasur Gate Police Station.

Narayana Gowda's recent arrest follows a series of legal entanglements stemming from his involvement in protests against the increase of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike. Despite being granted bail in a case related to the protest, authorities have arrested Gowda again, this time on the grounds of a non-bailable warrant for his failure to appear in court.

Previously, he had been arrested for protesting against the implementation of Kannada nameplates, a move that stirred controversy and led to legal repercussions. Despite obtaining conditional bail in one case, the Halasur Gate police rearrested him as he emerged from jail, alleging his involvement in another legal matter.

The Halasuru Gate police apprehended Narayana Gowda in front of Parappa's Agrahara as the events unfolded. Despite being granted conditional bail earlier, a separate case led to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him, resulting in his re-arrest. Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike has been actively involved in various protests, and Gowda's repeated detentions suggest an ongoing conflict between the organisation and the authorities.

Gowda's activism during the COVID period, particularly a protest at Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru in 2020, led to the registration of a case under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Halasuru Gate police are set to re-arrest Narayana Gowda and present him before the court in connection with this case.