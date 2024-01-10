Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Just moments after being released from Parappana Agrahara Jail, Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike President Narayana Gowda was arrested for the third time by the Halasur Gate Police Station.

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Narayana Gowda's recent arrest follows a series of legal entanglements stemming from his involvement in protests against the increase of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike. Despite being granted bail in a case related to the protest, authorities have arrested Gowda again, this time on the grounds of a non-bailable warrant for his failure to appear in court.
    Also Read: Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody

    Previously, he had been arrested for protesting against the implementation of Kannada nameplates, a move that stirred controversy and led to legal repercussions. Despite obtaining conditional bail in one case, the Halasur Gate police rearrested him as he emerged from jail, alleging his involvement in another legal matter.

    The Halasuru Gate police apprehended Narayana Gowda in front of Parappa's Agrahara as the events unfolded. Despite being granted conditional bail earlier, a separate case led to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him, resulting in his re-arrest. Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike has been actively involved in various protests, and Gowda's repeated detentions suggest an ongoing conflict between the organisation and the authorities.

    Gowda's activism during the COVID period, particularly a protest at Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru in 2020, led to the registration of a case under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) for violating COVID-19 protocols.
    The Halasuru Gate police are set to re-arrest Narayana Gowda and present him before the court in connection with this case.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sacred soil devotion: Somesh's 30-year ritual awaits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir dream

    Sacred soil devotion: Somesh's 30-year ritual awaits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir dream

    New Year horror: Bengaluru businessman kidnapped, extorted money; body found devoured by wild animals vkp

    New Year horror: Bengaluru businessman kidnapped, extorted money; body found devoured by wild animals

    Private bus companies increase fares amid Makar Sankranthi, Republic day holidays in Karnataka vkp

    Private bus companies increase fares amid Makar Sankranthi, Republic day holidays in Karnataka

    Bengaluru: Apartment owner allegedly cuts off water and electricity, harassing elderly tenants in Nelamangala vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment owner allegedly cuts off water and electricity, harassing elderly tenants in Nelamangala

    Karnataka BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde meets Naga Sadhu in Bellary, fuels Lok Sabha ticket rumors vkp

    Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde meets Naga Sadhu in Bellary, fuels Lok Sabha ticket rumors

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'No disciplinary reason': Rahul Dravid says Ishan Kishan hasn't made himself available since asking for break in SA osf

    'No disciplinary reason': Rahul Dravid says Ishan Kishan hasn't made himself available since asking for break

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country avv

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country

    Sena vs Sena: Thackeray faction's constitution of 2018 can't be accepted, says Speaker Narwekar AJR

    Sena vs Sena: Thackeray faction's constitution of 2018 can't be accepted, says Speaker Narwekar

    cricket IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli to miss Mohali clash due to personal reasons, confirms coach Rahul Dravid osf

    IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli to miss Mohali clash due to personal reasons, confirms coach Rahul Dravid

    Sam Pitroda reveals Rajiv Gandhi's palm bled from handshakes with rough-skinned poor Indians (WATCH) AJR

    Sam Pitroda reveals Rajiv Gandhi's palm bled from handshakes with rough-skinned poor Indians (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon