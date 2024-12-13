Karnataka High Court grants bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda in Renukaswamy murder case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to popular Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda who are the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

First Published Dec 13, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to popular Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda who are the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty also granted bail to five other accused in the case, reported Bar and Bench.

Justice Shetty had reserved orders on the bail applications filed by Darshan and his co-accused on December 9.

The dead body of 33-year-old auto-driver Renukaswamy was found on June 9. He died allegedly owing to injuries sustained in an attack carried out on Darshan's instructions.

The actor allegedly called upon his fans to kidnap Renukaswamy for making derogatory comments against Pavithra Gowda on social media.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 this year. On October 30, Justice Shetty had granted him interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds.

Senior Counsel CV Nagesh, who appeared for Darshan, had told the Court that the actor was being falsely implicated in the case and that the prosecution had "planted evidence" against him.

Meanwhile, Gowda's counsel told the Court that she had had no idea of the conspiracy to kill Renukaswamy.

Senior Counsel Aruna Shyam, who appeared for one Lakshman M, a co-accused in the case, argued that there existed several lapses in the prosecution's case.

Shyam further said that police had not been able to explain the delays in recording witness statements, and in conducting the post-mortem and inquest.

 

