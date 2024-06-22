Karnataka

Renukaswamy murder case: Inside actor Darshan and gang's escape plan

What was the escape plan?

Darshan meticulously planned every step to evade arrest in Renukaswamy's murder case, reportedly spending over 40 lakhs.

Cover-up operation

Darshan's gang aimed to destroy evidence, silence witnesses, and ensure the body was disposed of without a trace.

Confusion at disposal site

The gang attempted to dispose of Renukaswamy's body near Summanahalli Bridge but ended up in confusion, leading to their capture.
 

Surrender of accused

Three members of Darshan's gang surrendered in Girinagar, admitting to the murder in exchange for money.

Bribing shed staff

Staff at the Pattagere shed were bribed to not testify about Darshan's presence at the murder scene, but the truth emerged during police inquiries.

Shed owner Jayanna's statement

Jayanna, the shed owner, revealed to the police that Darshan was present during the murder, leading to a breakthrough in the case.

Political pressure attempted

Darshan's plan included reaching out to influential people to pressure the government into not arresting him.
 

Step-by-step escape plan

The investigation revealed Darshan's detailed plan to escape, involving evidence destruction, witness bribing, and political connections.

