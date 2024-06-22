Renukaswamy murder case: Inside actor Darshan and gang's escape plan

Karnataka
Darshan meticulously planned every step to evade arrest in Renukaswamy's murder case, reportedly spending over 40 lakhs.
Darshan's gang aimed to destroy evidence, silence witnesses, and ensure the body was disposed of without a trace.
The gang attempted to dispose of Renukaswamy's body near Summanahalli Bridge but ended up in confusion, leading to their capture.
Three members of Darshan's gang surrendered in Girinagar, admitting to the murder in exchange for money.
Staff at the Pattagere shed were bribed to not testify about Darshan's presence at the murder scene, but the truth emerged during police inquiries.
Jayanna, the shed owner, revealed to the police that Darshan was present during the murder, leading to a breakthrough in the case.
Darshan's plan included reaching out to influential people to pressure the government into not arresting him.
The investigation revealed Darshan's detailed plan to escape, involving evidence destruction, witness bribing, and political connections.