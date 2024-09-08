Renukaswamy murder: Accused actor Darshan to get TV inside prison cell to catch up on case, news

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, in judicial custody over the Renukaswamy murder case, will receive a TV in Ballari prison to stay updated on his case and news. This follows his transfer from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after a controversial photo emerged.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody related to the Renukaswamy murder case, will be provided with a television in his cell at Ballari prison. This move comes after Darshan requested a TV to stay informed about his case and other current events. According to prison officials, the TV is expected to be installed by Monday.

Darshan's request for television was made last week to keep up with updates about his case and general news. This follows a recent development where the Bengaluru police filed an extensive 3,991-page chargesheet against 17 individuals, including Darshan, in connection with the murder.



The actor was moved from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru to Ballari on August 29. This relocation came after a controversial photograph surfaced showing Darshan with three others, including a known rowdy-sheeter, on the prison grounds. The image sparked considerable backlash, leading to his transfer.

The murder case involves the death of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan. Police allege that Renukaswamy sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan's friend. This reportedly angered Darshan and led to the tragic events that followed, reported TOI.

One of the accused, Raghavendra, who is associated with Darshan's fan club, is said to have lured Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar, Bengaluru. There, Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured and murdered. The post-mortem report confirmed that he died from shock and haemorrhage caused by multiple blunt injuries.



According to police, Pavithra Gowda, who is the primary accused, played a significant role in instigating and conspiring the crime. The investigation revealed that she was crucial in orchestrating the murder along with the other accused.

Darshan and his co-accused, including Pavithra Gowda, are now under judicial custody in various prisons across the state. As the case continues to unfold, Darshan’s request for a television reflects his desire to stay connected with ongoing developments.

