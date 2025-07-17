The Karnataka govt blames RCB, KSCA & event managers for poor planning in the RCB victory parade stampede that killed 11. The report cites a viral Virat Kohli video as a key factor behind the massive crowd surge.

Bengaluru: What began as a celebration of Royal Challengers Bangalore's first-ever IPL title quickly turned into tragedy. A massive crowd gathered for the victory parade organised by RCB in the heart of Bengaluru, leading to a stampede, claiming the lives of 11 people.

The Karnataka government has now submitted an inquiry report to the High Court, placing responsibility on the organisers, including RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks, for what it called a "complete lack of pre-planning". The report also names star cricketer Virat Kohli in its findings.

Report Highlights Planning Failures and Lack of Permissions

According to the government report, the organisers failed to obtain necessary permissions in advance. If prior approval had been sought, state departments, including the police and emergency services, could have prepared for the crowd.

The report further states that RCB made sudden announcements on social media, triggering massive turnout without giving authorities time to enforce security and crowd control measures.

Uninformed Crowd Control: Timeline of Events

7:01 am: RCB announced on social media that a public victory parade would be held from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium with free entry, without informing the police.

8:00 am: A promotional video featuring a key RCB player was posted, encouraging fans to join the celebration.

3:14 pm: RCB released another post, this time stating that access was limited to pass-holders, which further confused the public.

The combination of vague communication and lack of coordination led to over 300,000 people gathering near the stadium, according to the report. Over 4.4 million users viewed the posts, overwhelming the venue and city authorities.

Medical and Security Lapses

Despite assurances by the organisers that medical and emergency arrangements had been made, the report reveals that there were no adequate first-aid facilities, ambulances, or crowd control personnel in place. The Karnataka government squarely blamed the organisers and event partners for neglecting basic safety protocols.

Families Mourn, Public Demands Accountability

The victims of the stampede include young fans and daily-wage workers who came to catch a glimpse of the team. Several others were injured in the chaos. Public outrage has grown, with families of the deceased demanding justice and accountability.

Government Calls for Stricter Regulations

In its concluding note, the report recommends stricter regulations for large-scale public gatherings. It emphasises that no sporting celebration of such scale should be held without prior approvals, detailed security planning, and coordination between event managers and state agencies.