BCCI Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra has issued a show-cause notice to RCB and Karnataka Cricket Association over the June 4 stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, demanding accountability and warning against attempts to offload franchise ownership.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra has issued a show-cause notice to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over the tragic stampede that occurred on June 4, 2025, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The development comes day after Central Administrative Tribunal held RCB responsible for the June 4 Bengaluru stampede. The tribunal said RCB failed to allow the police enough time for proper security arrangements.

The stampede took place during RCB’s victory celebration and left 11 people dead and more than 50 others injured. The complaint alleges serious lapses in safety measures by the franchise.

Complaint calls for RCB’s suspension

The complaint, filed by Vikash Kumar on June 12, blames the RCB franchise for gross negligence and safety violations. It demands strict accountability and requests that the BCCI suspend the RCB franchise and invalidate any ongoing franchise sale negotiations.

Justice Mishra, who is the BCCI Ombudsman and a former Supreme Court judge, noted the seriousness of the allegations and the need for urgent response.

BCCI directs RCB and KSCA to respond

The Ombudsman has directed both RCB and KSCA to submit their written replies within four weeks. The replies must also be shared with the complainant. A rejoinder, if any, can be filed within 10 days after that.

The order makes it clear that if the parties fail to show valid reasons, the reliefs requested in the complaint may be granted.

Concern over possible franchise sale to avoid consequences

The show-cause notice also highlights concerns that RCB might try to distance itself from the tragedy by selling off its ownership. Justice Mishra stressed that a status quo must be maintained, and any such attempts should not impact the accountability process.

Interim relief and next steps

While an interim relief has been sought, no final decision has been made yet. The case is under active examination, and the BCCI has indicated that serious consequences may follow if negligence is confirmed.