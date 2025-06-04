A deadly stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 and injured over 30 during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations. Overcrowding, poor crowd control, and miscommunication led to the disaster, prompting nationwide grief and political backlash.

What was supposed to be a historic and joyous celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first IPL title ended in heartbreak on Wednesday. A stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 people and injured at least 30 others, two of them critically. The victims had gathered in massive numbers to celebrate RCB’s long-awaited IPL 2025 win, but poor planning and crowd control turned joy into disaster.

What happened and where

The stampede occurred near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where lakhs of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of their victorious team. While the stadium has a capacity of around 35,000, officials estimate that between 2 to 3 lakh people poured into the area, far exceeding what the venue and local administration could handle.

The crowd began swelling by the afternoon, especially after public announcements confirmed that the team would be felicitated at the stadium. People started pushing towards the gates. Witnesses reported scenes of desperation, suffocation, and panic as people fell over each other, leading to the deadly crush.

The tragedy unfolds

Several fans tried to force their way into the stadium without passes. The entry gates, already too small for the massive turnout, became choke points. One police officer reportedly described the situation as ‘pure frenzy’, blaming people for ignoring safety advisories.

Many were seen climbing barricades and pushing through security points. Despite warnings, the size and energy of the crowd overwhelmed all safety efforts.

One RCB fan, described how the chants for the team turned into chaos: "Inside, also the seats are all full and that's why they are not letting us go in. We want to go back but we are not allowed to go back. The gates are crowded with people, even if they open the gates, people will start coming inside and a lot of people have been injured..."

Police miscalculation and metro overload

Officials admitted that the actual number of fans who turned up was at least three times more than expected. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) also failed to anticipate the crowd size, with thousands arriving through three key metro stations, Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, and MG Road. The trains were overcrowded, and people were jammed in beyond capacity.

After the stampede, metro services at these three stations were suspended to prevent further disasters.

Faulty victory parade planning

The situation worsened due to miscommunication about a victory procession. Though the police had advised against a parade between Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team moved towards the stadium anyway after an official ceremony. Many fans expected a victory ride and had lined the route. But the parade was later cancelled by the Karnataka Home Minister, a message that failed to reach the public in time.

According to a senior official, “The police couldn’t control the crowd once the team started moving. It all happened in less than 15 minutes.”

Political reactions and government response

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, confirming 11 deaths and 33 injuries. He announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each of the deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.

“This tragedy should not have happened,” he said, adding that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry with a 15-day deadline. “We are not going to defend this incident. Our government will not play politics over this.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “absolutely heartrending” and extended condolences to the families of the victims, praying for the injured.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief and demanded that safety protocols be strengthened to prevent such future incidents.

Blame game begins

Opposition parties, however, sharply criticised the Congress-led state government for its handling of the event.

BJP’s CT Ravi called it “a failure of governance.”

JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy accused the government of “zero preparedness” and “desperate credit-seeking.”

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy held the government fully responsible, citing poor planning and failure to act on warnings.

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla demanded resignations of CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and the Home Minister, accusing them of insensitivity for continuing celebrations after the tragedy.

BCCI secretary calls tragedy 'unfortunate', cites planning failure

Reacting to the stampede, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia called the incident "very unfortunate" and said it highlighted the negative side of popularity in cricket. “This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better,” he told PTI, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Saikia said large-scale celebrations need better safety protocols and coordination with local authorities. He pointed out that similar events in Kolkata (after KKR’s win) and Mumbai (after India's T20 World Cup triumph) were managed more smoothly without incident.

What's Next?

A magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the crowd management failures. Police are also collecting CCTV footage and witness testimonies. With public outrage mounting and pressure from political opponents growing, the state government is likely to face intense scrutiny over its disaster preparedness.

As Bengaluru mourns the victims of this preventable tragedy, the city must now also confront serious questions about accountability and crowd safety during large public events.