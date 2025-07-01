The Central Administrative Tribunal has held RCB responsible for the June 4 Bengaluru stampede that killed 11. The tribunal said RCB failed to take police permission and gave no time for proper security arrangements.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has said that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is prima facie responsible for the deadly stampede that took place in Bengaluru on June 4, during the team’s victory celebration.

The tragic incident, which occurred near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, left 11 people dead and many others injured. The crowd had gathered to celebrate RCB’s first-ever IPL title win in 18 years.

RCB's last-minute announcement criticised

According to the tribunal, RCB made a sudden announcement on social media about a victory parade just a day after their IPL win. The announcement was made without getting proper permission from the Bengaluru Police.

The tribunal noted that this unexpected post caused a crowd of 3 to 5 lakh people to gather near the stadium. It said this kind of 'nuisance' created by RCB should have been planned with prior approval and proper coordination with the authorities.

Police not given time to prepare

The CAT defended the Bengaluru Police and said the force was not given enough time to prepare for such a massive crowd. The tribunal said, “Police personnel are also human beings. They are neither God nor magicians.”

The short notice, about 12 hours, did not allow the police to make arrangements as required under the Police Act and other safety rules.

Tribunal supports suspended police officer

The case came to the tribunal after a Bengaluru police officer challenged his suspension in connection with the stampede. During the hearing, the CAT observed that the police were already busy managing crowds that had gathered overnight on June 3.

At the same time, there was also another official function at Vidhana Soudha, organised by the state government. The police force had to divide their attention, which made it even more difficult to control the situation at the stadium.

Police need advance notice for large events

The tribunal made it clear that large public gatherings need time and planning. It said the RCB did not inform the police in advance, and as a result, there was no way to ensure crowd safety.

The tribunal concluded that the blame lies with the organisers, in this case RCB, for failing to take responsibility and not coordinating with authorities before announcing the event.