Bengaluru police arrested three accused in the city’s biggest CMS cash van robbery, recovering Rs 5.76 crore. The high-profile heist involved precise planning and was solved within 60 hours, showcasing coordinated police action.

Bengaluru police have successfully solved the high-profile ATM cash-van robbery that shook the city last week, recovering Rs 5.76 crore within 60 hours of the crime. The daring heist, which involved a van carrying over Rs 7 crore, was executed with meticulous planning, leaving authorities racing against time. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that the main accused have been arrested and credited the swift resolution to precise intelligence, coordinated investigation, and effective police teamwork.

Incident Overview

On 19 November, at around 12:48 pm, a cash van transporting Rs 7.11 crore was intercepted near Ashok Pillar-Jayanagar-Dairy Circle by unidentified individuals posing as RBI officials. According to reports from the CMS agency, the criminals threatened the van staff with weapons, seized the cash boxes, and abandoned the vehicle by 1:16 pm. A robbery case was subsequently registered at the Siddapura Police Station.

Challenges in the Case

The investigation faced multiple hurdles due to the criminals’ meticulous planning. They operated in areas with limited CCTV coverage, avoided mobile phone communication, and frequently changed vehicle number plates. To mislead authorities, they spoke in multiple languages, and the stolen currency’s serial numbers were not recorded, making tracing difficult. Unofficial media reports further complicated the sensitive early stages of the investigation. Despite these challenges, the police leveraged technical analysis and intelligence to progress rapidly.

The Investigation

The investigation involved a combined effort from multiple teams. 11 Police Inspectors and 2 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) from the South Division, along with 6 Inspectors from the CCB division, worked under the supervision of senior officers. Leads were traced across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and some efforts extended to Goa. Over 30 individuals were interrogated, while CCTV footage, vehicle movements, and local intelligence provided crucial clues about the accused and the vehicles used, with significant leads emerging within the first 24 hours.

Achievement of Bengaluru Police

Within 54 hours of the incident, three main accused were arrested, and Rs 5.76 crore was recovered within 60 hours. One of the vehicles used in the robbery was also seized. Reports suggest that a group of 6–8 people from Bengaluru were involved in orchestrating the crime, highlighting the scale and sophistication of the operation.

Bengaluru police have hailed the successful resolution as a testament to coordinated investigation, inter-state intelligence sharing, and meticulous police work, ensuring that high-stakes crimes are swiftly addressed.