The Karnataka government has released new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for crowd control and public gatherings, focusing on safety, communication, coordination, and minimal use of force to prevent stampedes, violence, or chaos.

The Karnataka government has issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to manage large crowds and ensure safety at mass gatherings, weeks after an stampede took place in Bengaluru on June 4, during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden Indian Premier League title win.

The SOPs were framed in response to rising public events, some of which have turned tragic due to stampedes or poor coordination.

Scroll to load tweet…

Safety and planning are top priority

The main goal is to protect lives, prevent damage to property, and avoid any unnecessary confrontation. The government also highlighted the need to plan early and act in coordination with all involved departments.

Social media influence and rapid mobilisation

The SOPs mention that today’s gatherings are often spontaneous and driven by social media. This requires police and organisers to be flexible and alert. The guidelines stress early coordination between police, event organisers, and emergency services to manage such fast-moving situations.

Crowd management planning is a must

The state has made it mandatory to create a detailed Crowd Management Plan before any major event. This plan should include:

Clearly assigned roles for police and security staff

Movement control strategies, especially at entry/exit choke points

Emergency plans, evacuation routes, and medical arrangements

Digital ticketing and reserved seating to reduce confusion

Coordination with fire, health, and transport departments

Deployment of trained officers

The SOPs direct that trained police officers must be deployed at key points like entrances, exits, and high-density areas. They must be fully trained in crowd control, emergency communication, and safety protocols.

There must also be dedicated holding areas for incoming crowds, with proper entry checks using QR code scanning or metal detectors. Separate lanes must be arranged for VIPs, the general public, and staff. Accessible lines for the differently-abled must also be marked.

Clear signage and real-time communication

To avoid panic and confusion, the SOPs call for clear barricades and directional signs. These signs should be visible and bilingual where needed.

A Public Address (PA) system must be set up to broadcast announcements from a central location. Medical teams must be connected to the PA system so they can act quickly during emergencies.

Defined responsibilities and emergency readiness

Police officers must be assigned specific zones such as entry, exit and crowd flow paths. A clear chain of command must be established to make decisions fast and respond to issues as they arise.

The Event In-Charge must prepare a written operational plan that includes personnel deployment, liaison with other departments, transport, weather assessment, and media coordination.

Emergency protocols and drills

All event staff and first responders must be prepared for emergencies like stampedes, fires, and weather events. Regular simulation drills must be conducted, and dedicated teams should be assigned for each type of crisis.

Professional conduct during events

Police officers must avoid provoking crowds or overreacting. The SOPs stress that only violent or disruptive individuals should be detained. Non-coercive actions like dialogue with organisers should always be the first step.

Residents and local workers must not be disturbed unless there’s a clear safety concern. Enforcement units must constantly monitor the situation and maintain discipline.