Ravi Belagere’s famous novel Heli Hogu Kaarana is being sold as counterfeit online. Bhavana Belagere, his daughter, has exposed the fake copies on Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho, and announced legal action to protect her father’s literary legacy.

The celebrated novel Heli Hogu Kaarana by the late journalist and author Ravi Belagere is reportedly being counterfeited and sold online. Genuine readers have reportedly received fake or low-quality copies of the book, causing widespread outrage among fans. Bhavana Belagere, Ravi Belagere’s daughter, has expressed her anger over this malpractice and announced her intention to take legal action against the online platforms selling counterfeit editions. She has also highlighted the differences between the original and fake copies on social media, calling for justice.

Outrage Against Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho

The demand for Heli Hogu Kaarana remains high, with readers of all ages, including young adults, eager to access the popular novel. The book is widely available on online retail platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho. However, Bhavana Belagere has accused these platforms of misleading readers by distributing counterfeit copies of her father’s work.

According to her, the genuine book is published by Bhavana Prakashana, but scanned and poor-quality copies are being sold online at significantly lower prices. For instance, Amazon is reportedly selling the counterfeit edition for ₹147, whereas the authentic version is priced at ₹300.

Legal Action Planned Against Counterfeit Sales

Bhavana Belagere has announced her plan to file a plagiarism lawsuit worth one crore rupees against each of the three platforms.

On her Facebook account, she wrote: "Seeing this makes my blood boil. This is unacceptable. I am filing a case against all three websites. I am filing a one crore case on each."

She further emphasised that her actions are intended to protect her father’s legacy, not to tarnish it.

"People might think that after my father passed away, we are printing his books poorly and selling them cheaply. I am not sitting here to ruin my father's name. Innocent people are being cheated. I will not accept this," Bhavana added.

Mixed Reactions From Readers

Bhavana Belagere’s post has received mixed responses from the public. Many readers condemned the online platforms for selling counterfeit books, while others focused on the lower prices available online.

While Bhavana Prakashana sells the authentic edition for ₹300, counterfeit copies are being sold for ₹147. Some readers argued that the story’s content is more important than the quality of the physical book, but the family insists on protecting the integrity of Ravi Belagere’s work.