Bengaluru: A customer discovered a worm in his pongal at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe outlet located at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, triggering outrage and raising serious concerns about food safety and hygiene at the high-profile eatery.

The incident occurred this morning (July 24, 2025, at 07:42) when a customer purchased pongal for ₹300 and filter coffee for ₹180. The total bill amounted to ₹504. While eating, he noticed a worm in his food and immediately brought it to the attention of the hotel staff.

Customer Confronts Staff, Incident Captured on Video

Eyewitness accounts and videos show that, instead of taking prompt corrective action, the staff tried to discreetly remove the worm from the plate. The customer recorded the incident and questioned the staff’s response. In the video, a staff member can be heard asking whether the customer had spoken inappropriately, further upsetting those present.

As of the time of reporting, Rameshwaram Cafe has not issued any public statement regarding the incident.

Past Food Safety Concerns Resurface

Rameshwaram Cafe is a Bengaluru-based restaurant chain that gained rapid popularity since its launch in 2021. Known for its dosas made with ghee and strong filter coffee, it attracts a large number of local patrons and tourists.

However, this is not the first food safety issue linked to the brand. In May 2024, Telangana food safety officials raided its Hyderabad outlets and seized several expired and mislabelled items. This included 100 kg of urad dal that expired in March 2024, 10 kg of expired curd, and eight litres of expired milk.

Prominent Endorsements Now Under Public Scrutiny

The cafe recently opened its new outlet at Kempegowda International Airport, further expanding its presence. It shares space with other iconic Bengaluru eateries like CTR.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently visited the cafe and praised its food. He even posted a video on social media, highlighting the quality of the dosa and coffee, and recommended the brand to others.

Today’s discovery of a worm in the pongal, however, has caused widespread concern and has led many to question the hygiene practices of the much-admired cafe.