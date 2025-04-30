A food review of Rameshwaram Cafe’s ₹300 Bale Yele Oota sparked debate online. While some praised the variety and hygiene, others felt it was overpriced and underwhelming. The cafe remains a well-known, talked-about brand.

Bengaluru: A recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) featuring the ₹300 Bale Yele Oota (banana leaf meal) from the popular Rameshwaram Cafe has sparked widespread debate among food enthusiasts, with netizens voicing mixed opinions on its taste, authenticity, and value for money.

The original post, shared by food reviewer @DosaSpeaks, featured a traditional South Indian "bale yele oota" (banana leaf meal) from Rameshwaram Cafe, comprising puliyogare, lemon rice, sambar, rasam, obbattu, and more. While the meal looked lavish, the reviewer described the experience as “very disappointing”, adding that “not a single item stood out”, despite being a long-time supporter of the cafe.

That said, one thing is clear: good or bad, people love to talk about @RameshwaramCafe. Many acknowledge that while the food may be pricey, it is known for its hygiene, consistency, and decent taste. It's a brand that stands out, easily recognised and remembered by food lovers across the city.

The Rs.300 price tag drew particular criticism. While some users felt the variety and quantity justified the cost, others argued it was excessive for a meal that felt too heavy and carb-loaded. One user commented, “Carb overload. Unnecessary to have such a heavy and imbalanced meal.” Another added, “I hope they don't serve a dose like most other bale ele ootas in Bengaluru. It is so unnecessary and non-traditional.”

A few suggested that a simpler, lighter version at a lower price point would be more appealing, especially for solo diners. “Yes, a lighter version of this meal is better. Simple meal for half of the price will save money and tummy,” wrote one user, who admitted to sharing the meal with a friend.

There were also complaints about the lack of traditional ambience. Some netizens pointed out that Rameshwaram Cafe lacks the customary seating style associated with a true bale yele experience. “Bale yele oota should be made in restaurants like the traditional way by sitting on the floor,” one user opined.

Still, others defended the cafe and the price. “Chains like Nagarjuna, Nandini, and Mayuri serve limited meals for ₹250. For this variety, ₹300 is not too bad. You can even share it between two people,” said another commenter. One nostalgic user remarked, “Nothing can beat ragi mudde and saru.”

While the Bale Yele Oota trend continues, one thing is clear: the trend is drawing attention for both its nostalgic appeal and its pricing. As more cafes incorporate traditional meals into their modern settings, the conversation around value, authenticity, and presentation is likely to grow louder.