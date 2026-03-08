Karnataka's new alcohol policy introduces price deregulation and a new AIB taxation system, a shift expected to favour major industry players and boost beer sales, according to a Nuvama report. The reforms also simplify licensing processes.

Shift to Price Deregulation

Karnataka's new alcohol policy marks a significant shift in the state's regulatory landscape. With price deregulation and a transition to a new taxation system, major industry players are expected to benefit while local companies lose ground, according to a report by Nuvama.

The Karnataka State government decided to end its role in liquor pricing. The shift toward a price-deregulated market allows larger companies to capture market share through their superior innovation, distribution heft, and advertising capabilities.

New AIB Taxation System

The report highlighted that Karnataka's alcohol reform is seen as a "big positive" as the state will transition to an Alcohol in Beverage (AIB) taxation system starting in April 2026. This framework, which taxes products based on their alcohol content rather than selling price, is regarded globally as the gold standard.

Nuvama noted that the transition will occur gradually over the next three to four years to provide "sufficient time for a smooth rollout without disrupting the market." The report suggested that the tax shift looks more positive for beer due to its lower alcohol salience compared to spirits; hence, beer volumes could see a "sharp uptick in FY27 in Karnataka," especially since the category currently faces a low base following a double-digit volume decrease in the 2026 fiscal year.

Operational and Licensing Reforms

The report also noted that manufacturing licenses will now be auto-renewed, and various approvals, including label and occasional licenses, will be auto-generated through online self-declaration without manual intervention.

Furthermore, the government now permits distilleries and breweries to operate 24 hours a day. These facilities are also allowed to host tasting sessions and sell products directly to tourists on their premises, similar to existing wine tourism models.

Projected Growth and Revenue Impact

Nuvama indicated that the government's tax revenue target of Rs 450 billion for the 2027 fiscal year implies an industry growth of approximately 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY). This growth is anticipated to stem largely from higher volumes driven by better affordability under the new tax structure.

The report highlighted Uttar Pradesh's model, where supportive regulations led to a 17 per cent compound annual growth rate in tax collections.

The report stated that the current "freebie culture leads to governments requiring additional tax revenue to fund these programmes."