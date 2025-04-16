The world's first entirely AI-generated film, 'Love You,' has been made in Kannada for just ₹10 lakhs. Director Narasimha Murthy and AI specialist Nutan used AI tools for everything, including acting and music.

Except for director and producer Narasimha Murthy and Nutan, who handled all the AI work, every aspect of the film, from acting and music composition to songs, background score, and dubbing, has been entirely managed by AI. Narasimha Murthy, the director and producer, is originally a priest at the Bagalagunte Anjaneya Temple in Bengaluru. He has previously directed a couple of films as well.

Nutan, who oversaw all the AI-related work for the film, is an LLB graduate. With over a decade of experience in the Sandalwood film industry as an assistant director and editor, he took a deep dive into AI technology with the goal of creating a film entirely through this modern medium. He successfully managed all the technical aspects of the production.

Providing details about the film, director S. Narasimha Murthy said, "Our 95-minute film has 12 songs. The censor board members watched the film with curiosity and gave it a U/A certificate. We worked on this film for 6 months. This is the era of the AI revolution. Apart from the two of us, AI has done the work of hundreds of people in the film. Our film has all the elements of a regular film. There are drone shots too. We did face some technical challenges during production. For instance, when we searched for ‘old man,’ over 10,000 images of elderly men appeared. AI would narrow that down to the best ten, and we had to choose the character we needed from those. Maintaining character continuity was a challenge, too. We even had to specify the speed at which characters walked or ran. But with recent advancements, AI has become more powerful, and making such choices has become easier.”

Nutan, who handled the technical aspects, says, ‘We used 20 to 30 tools, including Runway ML, Kling AI, and Minimax. Those who have seen the film say it's better than a regular film." The film is set to release in May.

Entire film made by two people!

Even the Hero and Heroine Are AI-Generated!

