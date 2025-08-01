Kannada actor Raj B Shetty has released the official dance steps for the viral song “Baaava Bandaru” from Su From So. The energetic choreography has gone viral, adding to the film’s massive success and growing fan craze across regions.

Bengaluru: The song “Baaava Bandaru” from the movie Su From So has become a viral sensation, with everyone humming its catchy tune. Until now, fans were unsure of the official choreography and began creating their own reels, using the song for various videos and photo montages. But the wait is finally over; Raj B Shetty has officially released the dance steps, sparking a fresh wave of trending reels.

A Gift for Dance Lovers

Raj B Shetty, the producer of Su From So, has delighted fans by revealing the choreography for the song. While “Namde Dance Floor” had already become a dance floor favourite, “Baaava Bandaru” is now poised to dominate social media.

The film’s visuals made it challenging to design a consistent dance routine, leading to fan confusion. However, the newly released choreography clears the air.

Dynamic Trio Brings Energy to the Screen

Raj B Shetty teamed up with director-actor JP Thuminad and Shanil Gautham, popularly known as Ravianna, to choreograph the steps. The trio’s performance is energetic, simple, and highly engaging.

Raj shared the dance video on social media with the caption: “Our version of Baaava Bandaru. Thank you, Karnataka. Next stop, Kerala.”

The video is going viral, with fans celebrating the trio’s effortless chemistry and creativity.

Movie Success Boosts Song Popularity

Su From So continues to perform exceptionally well in Karnataka, with packed theatres and surging online bookings. Fans are not only enjoying the film and its music but also commenting on its trendsetting impact and ticket demand.

In just five to six days, the film has crossed ₹20 crores at the box office and is on track to set new records in Sandalwood.

Pan-India and Global Release Plans

The Malayalam version of Su From So was released on August 1. The Telugu dubbed version is set to release on August 7, while the Hindi dubbing is underway. A release date for the Hindi version is yet to be announced.

Internationally, the movie has already been released in the US and Germany, with an Australian premiere on the horizon.