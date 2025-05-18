Sadik (27) was fatally stabbed by Kareem near Zakir Hussain Circle in Raichur following a dispute over setting up an idli stall. He succumbed to his injuries at RIMS Hospital. Police have arrested the accused and begun an investigation.

Raichur: A 27-year-old man was brutally murdered near Zakir Hussain Circle in Raichur city early this morning following a dispute over setting up an idli stall.

The deceased has been identified as Sadik (27). According to reports, he was stabbed by Kareem during a heated argument around 4:30 am. Sadik, who sustained severe injuries and was bleeding profusely, was rushed to RIMS Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the altercation began over the setup of the food stall and quickly escalated into violence, resulting in the fatal stabbing, leading to his death.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Bazaar Police Station. Police have taken the accused, Kareem, into custody. Further details about the incident are awaited pending police investigation.

This shocking incident has triggered panic among the local residents. Police have deployed additional security at the scene to maintain public order.