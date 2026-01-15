The Karnataka government has directed all Muzrai temples to distribute at least 50 grams of sesame, jaggery and coconut prasada to devotees every year on Makar Sankranti to revive traditional festival practices, said Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

The directive aims to revive traditional Sankranti practices that have gradually declined due to lack of observance. The government has taken this step to encourage wider participation in Hindu festivals and to preserve, nurture and carry forward Hindu cultural traditions, the minister said.

Traditional Prasada to Be Offered as Naivedya

According to the instructions, the sesame, jaggery and coconut mixture must first be offered to the presiding deity as naivedya and then distributed to devotees as prasada.

Each devotee should receive at least 50 grams of the mixture. The prasada must be distributed in an envelope printed with the government emblem and the name of the temple, the minister stated.

Cost to Be Met From Temple Funds

The expenditure incurred for preparing and distributing the prasada will be borne by the respective temple funds, in accordance with existing rules and regulations.

The order further states that, to ensure the availability of sesame and jaggery to all sections of society on Makar Sankranti, all notified temples under the Muzrai Department must distribute the traditional mixture on behalf of their temples every year, he explained.