President Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative stamp honoring Rani Chennabhairadevi, a 16th-century queen known for her trade prowess and resistance against the Portuguese, hailing her as a symbol of courage, governance, and empowerment.

Bengaluru: In a momentous ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Rani Chennabhairadevi. The President highlighted the need to inscribe the queen's courage, fortitude, and achievements "not just in golden letters, but in diamond."

For many in attendance, the occasion felt surreal. For someone like me, even entering the Rashtrapati Bhavan is a huge opportunity, let alone seeing the President up close," one attendee said, overwhelmed with emotion.

Remembering a Remarkable Reign

Rani Chennabhairadevi ruled for an astounding fifty-four years, during which she:

Controlled European trade in pepper, cinnamon, rice, and ginger

Prevented Portuguese expansion into South Konkan

Promoted interfaith harmony and inclusive governance

Built a secure and prosperous kingdom through trade, business, and skilled administration

Despite her contributions, the queen remains largely absent from Indian history textbooks. Portuguese officials, however, recognized her influence, referring to her as "Raina de Pimenta" (Queen of Pepper) and advising diplomacy in all dealings with her.

Foreign Scholars Recognize Her Legacy

Dr Hanna Chapel Wojoski, retired principal of the University of Texas, emphasized the significance of Rani Chennabhairadevi’s legacy:

“Her story—what little we know of it today—is important for a variety of reasons, not least because it counters the masculinist narratives of conquest and dominance penned by European chroniclers from the beginning of the colonial period. Chennabhairadevi was almost an exact contemporary of Queen Elizabeth I of England, and in many ways she was her counterpart. Chennabhairadevi succeeded in holding onto her kingdom for over 50 years, outwitting multiple adversaries through shrewd alliances, and in leveraging a great deal of political, cultural, and economic power.”

A Tragic End and a Forgotten Heroine

Rani Chennabhairadevi ruled the Haiva, Tuluva, and Konkan regions between 1552 and 1606, with Hadovalli and Gerusoppa as her capitals. Her policies empowered all communities through trade and agriculture.

In 1606, following conspiracies by the Keladi kings, she lost her kingdom and died in Hale Ikkery by observing Sallekhana, a Jain ritual of fasting unto death.

Dignitaries Pay Tribute

President Droupadi Murmu was joined by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Heggade, Postmaster General Yuvaraj, and several other dignitaries for the stamp release ceremony.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described Rani Chennabhairadevi as the pride of Karnataka, calling her a powerful role model for women even today.

“Over 500 years ago, she empowered women by creating opportunities for self-reliance and self-defense. She introduced commercial expertise to our land and exemplified leadership marked by courage, compassion, and integrity," he added.

Dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha MP Pujya Veerendra Heggade also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the need to remember and honor historical figures like Chennabhairadevi who have been overlooked.

“She is a remarkable personality buried in the depths of forgotten history. Having written a novel about her life, I feel deeply honored and grateful to the spirit of Chennabhairadevi for the privilege of participating in today’s ceremony,” he added.

Honoring the Unsung Women of History

The ceremony served not just to honour Rani Chennabhairadevi, but also to acknowledge the many forgotten women who played vital roles in shaping India's past. As the nation reflects on its history, the commemoration of such icons helps reclaim and celebrate a more inclusive narrative.

"By sidelining her and others like her from mainstream history, we have diminished our own story. This is a step toward justice," concluded one speaker.