BREAKING: Prajwal Revanna returns to India, SIT arrests MP at Bengaluru airport in sex scandal case (WATCH)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna at Bengaluru Airport in the sex scandal case. The MP fled out of India on April 26, following the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. After his escape, the MP faced several allegations of sexual abuse by multiple women. In addition to the sexual abuse case, 3 rape cases were filed against the MP Prajwal Revanna.

